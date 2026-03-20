MLB in Brief: Big Offer for Nick Kurtz | Liam Hendriks Released

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Big Offer for Nick Kurtz | Liam Hendriks Released
Credit: USA Today

Big offer for Nick Kurtz

Keeping him with the A's won't be easy. It's going to take more than $100 million.

The famous advanced stats

Is Aaron Boone more of an analytics enthusiast compared to other managers in his division?

Freddy Peralta, no contract just yet

That would be surprising, to say the least.

Bryce Eldridge in the AAA

He'll get plenty of playing time.

Liam Hendriks Released

Will he find another job?

The owners agree

They want a cap.

Another step

Now, Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz will no longer be paid by the Guardians.

Dylan Crews in AAA

Big decision.

In Philly, Andrew Painter made the team.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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