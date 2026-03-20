MLB in Brief: Big Offer for Nick Kurtz | Liam Hendriks Released

Big offer for Nick Kurtz

Keeping him with the A's won't be easy. It's going to take more than $100 million.

Heyman: The Athletics offered Nick Kurtz an extension believed to be “well north of $100M (maybe $130M or so).” The extension is currently considered a long shot. pic.twitter.com/wNyIGwG5FQ — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) March 20, 2026

The famous advanced stats

Is Aaron Boone more of an analytics enthusiast compared to other managers in his division?

Over the offseason, Aaron Boone told @TalkinYanks that he was certain he was the least analytical manager in the AL East. So I asked Boone, the returning AL East managers, Hal, Cashman, and others about it. A deep dive into how the Yankees work ⬇️https://t.co/QjJpnVPJEv — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) March 20, 2026

Freddy Peralta, no contract just yet

That would be surprising, to say the least.

Freddy Peralta is reportedly “highly unlikely” to reach an extension before the 2026 season https://t.co/xEFvoYbrXc pic.twitter.com/6TjHIIGtTO — SNY (@SNYtv) March 20, 2026

Bryce Eldridge in the AAA

He'll get plenty of playing time.

Liam Hendriks Released

Will he find another job?

#MNTwins have granted Liam Hendriks his release. He had an opt-out clause. — DanHayesMLB (@DanHayesMLB) March 20, 2026

The owners agree

They want a cap.

https://t.co/guCTIRZZPM One or two owners surely understand a payroll cap doesn't serve their needs, but MLB owners are trending toward unanimity on the cap issue — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 20, 2026

Another step

Now, Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz will no longer be paid by the Guardians.

Cleveland Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz will shift to unpaid non-disciplinary leave, per an agreement between MLB and the MLBPA. They were previously being paid as they await trial for a pitch-rigging scheme. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 20, 2026

Dylan Crews in AAA

Big decision.

The #Nationals have announced that Dylan Crews has been optioned to Triple-A.@KevinFrandsen: “This move is for him to take a deep breath.” 🔗 https://t.co/fGPbvbj8w4 pic.twitter.com/4jRSAlXkw0 — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) March 20, 2026

In Philly, Andrew Painter made the team.

The Phillies' rotation to start the season will be Cristopher Sánchez, Aaron Nola, Jesús Luzardo, Taijuan Walker, and Andrew Painter. Painter has been informed he made the team. — Lochlahn March (@lochlahn) March 20, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.