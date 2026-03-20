Maxx Crosby Update: News That’s a Major Setback for the Buffalo Bills

The rumor about Maxx Crosby joining the Buffalo Bills seems to be losing credibility as the situation in the NFL evolves.

While the Buffalo Bills were among the teams interested, several recent developments are seriously complicating a potential trade for the star player.

Initially, Maxx Crosby had even been traded to the Baltimore Ravens, before the deal was called off following an inconclusive physical. A major reversal that has completely reignited speculation about his future.

A Game-Changing Return to the Raiders

Today, Crosby is officially back with the Las Vegas Raiders, and the situation appears to have shifted in his favor. According to insider Adam Schefter, the organization never really wanted to part ways with its star player.

Better yet, recent roster moves and changes within the coaching staff could convince Crosby to stay in Las Vegas. The player, who had been considering a departure, now seems more open to continuing his journey with his current team.

In this context, the likelihood of the Maxx Crosby to the Buffalo Bills rumor coming to fruition has decreased significantly.

The Impact of Medical Concerns

A key factor in this situation remains Crosby's health. Leaked medical information suggests an injury more complex than anticipated, involving not only the meniscus but also cartilage damage.

These concerns would explain why the Ravens ultimately called off the trade. They could also deter other interested teams, including Buffalo.

According to analyses, Crosby's market value has reportedly declined, making a trade for major compensation—such as two first-round picks—less likely—a key factor in negotiations.

For the Buffalo Bills, who are looking to strengthen their defensive line, this situation represents a setback. Although interest in Crosby was genuine, current circumstances make an acquisition much less likely.

Between the player's renewed desire to stay with the Raiders, the organization's reluctance to let him go, and medical uncertainties, all signs point to the status quo.

Conclusion

The Maxx Crosby-Buffalo Bills rumor is a prime example of the unpredictability of the NFL trade market. What seemed like a concrete opportunity turned into an unlikely scenario in just a few days.

Barring a major turnaround, all signs indicate that Maxx Crosby will continue his career with the Las Vegas Raiders for the upcoming season. As for the Bills, they will have to explore other options to strengthen their defense.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.