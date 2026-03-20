Kirby Dach: “It was already over for him in Montreal before his latest injury”

Kirby Dach is injured.

Yeah… again.

Some people say he's just unlucky. Others argue that he's made of glass and simply can't stay healthy. I feel like it's a bit of both, personally…

Here's the high hit by Jeffrey Viel on Kirby Dach tonight. Dach went to the Habs' locker room afterward. pic.twitter.com/Yy2FvD9tyJ — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 16, 2026

The situation with #77 is unique in a way.

He hasn't played much over the past three seasons—only 91 games since the start of the 23-24 campaign—and he's currently in the final year of his contract. Without saying he's at a crossroads, let's just say he hasn't put himself in an ideal position for what lies ahead.

And one has to wonder if the Canadiens will decide to offer him a new contract…

In the eyes of David Ettedgui (BPM Sports), it's not complicated: Kirby Dach has played his last game in a Canadiens uniform.

The former agent even believes it was over before Dach got injured last week against the Ducks at the Bell Centre. Ettedgui feels that the past few years speak for themselves in Dach's case and that it would be pointless to keep him in the organization.

It's a valid point.

Kirby Dach is 25 years old. He's shown flashes of brilliance since arriving in Montreal… but the fact that he's constantly on the sidelines takes away a lot of his value.

And at some point, the Canadiens must be getting a little tired of not being able to count on him full-time. David Ettedgui is right: it's time to move on and give another young player a chance.

Because there are some who are likely to be knocking on the NHL's door right from the start of next season. Michael Hage, Florian Xhekaj, Owen Beck… these guys are going to be hungry, and if the Habs want to make room for them, the idea of pulling the plug on Kirby Dach needs to be discussed.

In a nutshell

– Still.

Rick Bowness really came out of retirement to lead a midseason Blue Jackets turnaround (H/T @ESPNInsights) pic.twitter.com/PgMR3xxzei — BarDown (@BarDown) March 20, 2026

– New contract for Michael Carcone.

The Mammoth and Michael Carcone have agreed to a 2-year contract extension! pic.twitter.com/VTPEof0HZ7 — RDS (@RDSca) March 20, 2026

– Well done.

With his goal today, Zharovsky has four even-strength points in his last three games. He had three ES points in his previous 23 matches. An encouraging development.

Time to do another video scouting report on him to check his progress. — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) March 20, 2026

– Oops!