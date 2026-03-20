Jason Maas expects other Montreal Alouettes receivers to step up in Austin Mack’s absence

The Montreal Alouettes are embarking on a major rebuilding phase ahead of the 2026 season.

At the center of discussions: the departure of star wide receiver Austin Mack, now with the Edmonton Elks. A significant loss that head coach Jason Maas hopes to offset through a collective effort.

In recent statements, Maas has emphasized a clear philosophy: every decision is made in the best interest of the organization as a whole. In collaboration with General Manager Danny Maciocia, the team evaluated the possibility of retaining Mack but was unable to reach an agreement satisfactory to both parties.

A production to be replaced collectively

In 2025, Austin Mack recorded 48 receptions for 674 yards and two touchdowns, despite a season marred by injuries. His offensive contribution, particularly during the run to the 112th Grey Cup against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, leaves a real void in the Montreal offense.

To address this, Maas is counting on a redistribution of responsibilities. Players like Alex Hollins, Jerreth Sterns, and Cole Spieker will have more opportunities to step up.

Sterns, acquired from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, arrives with solid production, while Hollins, formerly of the BC Lions, seems ready to take on a bigger role. Nothing is guaranteed, however: final decisions will be made at training camp.

Key players already in place to stabilize the offense

Despite this departure, the Alouettes' passing attack retains a solid foundation. Tyler Snead, who recorded over 1,000 yards last season, and Tyson Philpot, now one of the league's highest-paid Canadian receivers, remain key players.

Their contractual stability provides some continuity to the offensive unit, which could facilitate the integration of newcomers and the emergence of complementary players.

The Montreal Alouettes' offseason has been relatively quiet, though marked by a few targeted additions such as quarterback Dustin Crum and return specialist DeVonte Dedmon.

However, several key departures—including Darnell Sankey and Marc-Antoine Dequoy—are forcing the organization to rethink certain dynamics.

After a 2025 season that ended with a 10-8 record and a spot in the Eastern Conference final, expectations remain high. The Canadian Football League draft, scheduled for April 28, as well as training camp in May, will be crucial in shaping the team's identity.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Austin Mack's replacement, Jason Maas displays measured confidence in his team. The organization is banking on depth, internal development, and rigorous management to remain competitive in the East.

In a context where every salary decision counts, this collective gamble could well define the Alouettes' ceiling in 2026.

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