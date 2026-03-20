An insider dismisses trade rumors involving Maxx Crosby with the Raiders

The Montreal Alouettes are embarking on a new chapter as head coach Jason Maas expects several wide receivers to step up their game to make up for the loss of Austin Mack .

This transition comes as the organization seeks to remain competitive despite the loss of a key offensive player.

Released before a significant bonus was due, Mack quickly signed with the Edmonton Elks, where he will be reunited with former Alouettes quarterback Cody Fajardo. In 2025, he had accumulated 674 yards and two touchdowns on 48 receptions, despite a season marred by injuries.

Offensive depth called upon to step up

For Jason Maas, however, this situation opens the door for other players in the receiving corps. Names like Alex Hollins, Jerreth Sterns, and Cole Spieker are set to play a bigger role in 2026.

Sterns, in particular, arrives from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers with impressive stats, while Hollins seems ready to take the next step after a more low-key season in Montreal. The goal is clear: redistribute offensive responsibilities and maximize opportunities for the entire group.

The passing attack will also continue to rely on established pillars like Tyler Snead and Tyson Philpot, both of whom are under long-term contracts and already well-integrated into the offensive system.

Austin Mack's departure is not based solely on sporting considerations. As Jason Maas explained, roster decisions involve tight salary cap management and constant evaluation of player performance.

Along with General Manager Danny Maciocia, the organization explored various options to try to retain Mack, without success. The final decision therefore reflects a desire to preserve the team's overall balance, even at the cost of a notable departure.

The Montreal Alouettes have had a relatively quiet offseason, despite a few additions such as quarterback Dustin Crum and return specialist DeVonte Dedmon.

However, some significant losses—including those of Darnell Sankey and Marc-Antoine Dequoy—will force the team to readjust.

After a solid 2025 season that culminated in a Grey Cup appearance, Montreal enters 2026 with high expectations, but also several questions. Training camp, scheduled for May, will be crucial for identifying the new faces who will need to step up and keep the team among the contenders in the East.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.