Alex Ovechkin didn’t take the ice for a defensive faceoff of the year

Don't count on Alex Ovechkin to block shots in the defensive zone or play on the penalty kill.

He's never been known for his defensive prowess, but the following statistic is still quite impressive.

Ovi hasn't started a single shift in the defensive zone this year. I say “started,” so it's possible he took a faceoff in his zone after a failed clear, for example.

Alex Ovechkin is 14 games away from achieving something nobody has done since data became available in 2007: going an entire season without starting a single shift on a defensive zone face-off. pic.twitter.com/LPuKw9QI7j — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 18, 2026

Regardless, it's impressive, and no player in NHL history (since this type of advanced statistics has been compiled) has ever stepped onto the ice for a faceoff in his own zone.

David Koci (43 games) and Mikkel Boedker (14 games) each took two faceoffs in their defensive zone during the 2009-2010 season. What's impressive is that Ovechkin is expected to finish with a “0” in the “DZS” column after 82 games played—a full season.

That's crazy!

The Habs have played Washington three times this season, and each time, I really wasn't impressed by the Caps' captain. He's slow, lazy, and you rarely see him on the ice. I have a lot of respect for the all-time leading scorer, that said, but it's time for him to retire.

It works out well, as he's an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, and barring a miracle, these should be his final moments in the Bettman league. We know he wants to finish his professional career in the KHL.

In a nutshell

– A tribute from Bergy.

– Just like his brother.

– Oh no?