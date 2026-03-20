A Canadian player projected to be the 15th overall pick in an NFL mock draft

Canadian football is poised to make history at the upcoming NFL Draft, which begins on April 23.

According to the latest projections by renowned expert Daniel Jeremiah, defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor continues his meteoric rise in draft simulations.

A native of Ottawa, the 6-foot-3, 265-pound behemoth is now projected to be selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 15th overall pick. This is a significant jump for Mesidor, whom Jeremiah had initially ranked 17th (Lions) and then 20th (Cowboys). This steady rise reflects the growing value of the Miami Hurricanes product in the eyes of professional scouts.

Mesidor's 2025 season was nothing short of dominant. With 60 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, and 10.5 sacks, he proved himself a constant threat to opposing quarterbacks. His performance in the NCAA Championship game against Indiana, where he recorded two sacks despite the loss, finally convinced analysts of his immense potential.

A Historic Leap to the NFL's First Round

If predictions hold true, Mesidor would become only the sixth Canadian in history to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. He would thus follow in the footsteps of N'Keal Harry, the last Canadian to achieve this feat in 2019. Unlike some of his predecessors, Mesidor forged his athletic identity between Ottawa and the NCAA, racking up 33.5 career sacks between West Virginia and Miami.

Although he also tops the CFL Scouting Bureau's list, it's clear that his immediate future lies south of the border. Alongside Logan Taylor (Nova Scotia), another top Canadian prospect, Mesidor shone at the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine. All signs point to April 23 marking the beginning of a new era for this elite defensive player in Roger Goodell's prestigious league.

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