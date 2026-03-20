2026 Profile: Tampa Bay Rays

The 2026 Major League Baseball season is about to begin. Here at Passion MLB, as we've done for years, we're setting the stage for the season by introducing all 30 Major League Baseball teams.

Today, the Rays are on the menu.

2025 Season

In 2025, the Tampa Bay Rays didn't come particularly close to making the playoffs. The team, which played its home games at Montreal's Olympic Stadium —the Yankees' spring training venue—finished 10 games out of the playoffs, which was out of character for the franchise.

In 2024, the club had also missed the playoffs… but in the past, the Florida team was used to playing in October.

The player who made headlines in 2025 in Tampa Bay was the outstanding Junior Caminero. With his 45 home runs, he was THE most exciting player on the Florida team.

It remains to be seen if he can repeat his feats in 2026. He certainly had his moments of glory at the World Baseball Classic, in any case.

JUNIOR CAMINERO TO THE SEATS DOMINICAN REPUBLIC STRIKE FIRST pic.twitter.com/JLqrGBPuut — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) March 16, 2026

Additions and Departures

The Rays lost Adrian Houser, Christopher Morel, Caleb Boushley, and Pete Fairbanks, who departed as free agents. Jake Fraley, Cedric Mullins, and Steven Matz, meanwhile, arrived via signings.

But most notably, the Rays were involved in trades.

Luis Guerrero was acquired in exchange for Tristan Gray. Steven Wiulson and Yoendrys Gomez arrived in town in exchange for Everson Pereira. They traded Brandon Lowe, notably, for Jacob Melton. Shane Baz was sent to Baltimore in exchange for several assets, including a high draft pick and prospects.

Gavin Lux and Justyn-Henry Malloy also arrived in town via trade.

Strengths and Weaknesses

While the Rays always managed to pull pitchers out of thin air, things were tougher on the mound in 2025. The team was in the middle of the pack in terms of pitching.

It's the same story at the plate: there are better teams, but there are also worse ones.

Drew Rasmussen, Nick Martinez, Ryan Pepiot, Griffin Jax, and Edwin Uceta are pitchers to watch. Offensively, Jonathan Aranda, Junior Caminero, Cedric Mullins, and Yandy Diaz are ones to keep in mind.

But as you know, it's the depth of the roster that makes the difference. Every player is important, and players from Triple-A can become key contributors to the team in just a few weeks.

Expectations for the 2026 Season

As we look ahead to the new owner's first full season, we'll be following the team on the field, but also keeping an eye on progress toward a potential new stadium in the Tampa Bay area.

In Tampa Bay, that's always the talk of the town.

The Rays have released renderings for their estimated $2.3 billion ballpark as their plan to move from St. Petersburg to Tampa Bay progresses. The Rays' new ballpark would be next to the Buccaneers' stadium and the Yankees' Spring Training facility (via @Ry_Bass) pic.twitter.com/hiPIeRMgHC — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) February 5, 2026

Because the team plays in a tough division, it won't be easy for the Rays to make the playoffs. The pitchers will need to dominate, and the offense will have to be more than decent. They can't afford to have long slumps.

But with Kevin Cash as manager, anything is possible.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.