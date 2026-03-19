The Lions are being criticized for letting a $20 million bodyguard for Jared Goff slip away

After a 2025 season that fell short of expectations, the Detroit Lions are going through a critical transition phase for their offensive line.

Between budget cuts and retirements, the unit that was once the pride of Michigan has lost pillars like Taylor Decker and Graham Glasgow. While GM Brad Holmes has tried to plug the gaps, some experts believe a major opportunity has been missed.

According to Albert Breer of SI.com, Detroit should have been more aggressive in pursuing Braden Smith. By outbidding the Texans' offer, the Lions could have solidified the right side and allowed star Penei Sewell to shift to the strategic left tackle position. This decision would have provided Jared Goff with protection comparable to the days when the Lions' offensive line dominated the league, while opening up gaps for the new running back duo: Jahmyr Gibbs and veteran rookie Isiah Pacheco.

The 2026 NFL Draft: Kadyn Proctor as a silver bullet?

Despite the arrival of Larry Borom and Cade Mays, skepticism remains. While these additions strengthen pass protection, their effectiveness in the running game raises questions. This is where the NFL Draft comes into play. ESPN expert Mel Kiper Jr. predicts that the Lions will use their 17th overall pick to select the Alabama behemoth, Kadyn Proctor.

Standing 6 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 352 pounds, Proctor is seen as the logical successor to Decker. With 40 career starts in the NCAA, he possesses the mobility and technique needed to protect Goff's blind side. If this pick holds true, Detroit could finally regain the balance needed to become a serious playoff contender again, proving that a youth-driven rebuilding strategy trumps big free-agent contracts.

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