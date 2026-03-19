The Jets announce news regarding Justin Fields a few days after the Chiefs’ trade

The New York Jets have confirmed the trade of quarterback Justin Fields to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a sixth-round pick in 2027.

The trade, finalized after he passed his physical, brings an end to Fields' brief stint in New York. This move was anticipated, as the player was no longer part of the organization's long-term plans.

In this context, this deal represents a logical solution for all parties involved. The Jets free up salary cap space, while Kansas City adds an intriguing option behind its star quarterback.