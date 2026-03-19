The Browns want to extend draft pick trades over a five-year period
The NFL Browns' draft proposal could mark a major turning point in how teams build their rosters.
The Cleveland Browns have officially submitted a resolution to extend the window for trading draft picks from three to five years into the future.
Currently, teams in the National Football League can only trade picks covering a three-season span. With this new NFL Browns draft proposal, teams could plan for the longer term, incorporating more flexibility into their strategies.
According to information reported by Tom Pelissero, this initiative aims in particular to stimulate the trade market and encourage more creative trade structures.
A strategy focused on flexibility and innovation
Behind this NFL Browns draft proposal, the goal is clear: to give teams more tools to build their rosters. By allowing teams to include draft picks up to five years in advance, organizations could better manage their competitive cycle, whether they are rebuilding or going “all-in.”
Such a change would also facilitate more complex trades involving both players and future draft picks. This could bring the NFL closer to certain practices already seen in other professional leagues, where long-term management is a key element.
However, this increased flexibility also carries risks. Teams could jeopardize their future by giving up too many future draft picks, making certain decisions even more critical.
Other proposals on the table ahead of the annual meeting
The NFL Browns draft proposal will not be the only one under consideration at the league's upcoming annual meetings. The Pittsburgh Steelers have also submitted a resolution to make a rule introduced in 2025 permanent.
This rule allows teams to contact unrestricted free agents for a short period before the official opening of the market. The goal is to provide more structure to negotiations and facilitate agreements.
Unlike last year, no proposal was submitted regarding the ban on the infamous “tush push,” a playing strategy that had sparked much debate, particularly among the Green Bay Packers.
As the annual meeting of the National Football League approaches, the NFL Browns draft proposal could become one of the most hotly debated topics. If adopted, it will fundamentally redefine how teams plan for the future.
Created by humans, assisted by AI.
Behind this NFL Browns draft proposal, the goal is clear: to give teams more tools to build their rosters. By allowing teams to include draft picks up to five years in advance, organizations could better manage their competitive cycle, whether they are rebuilding or going “all-in.”
Such a change would also facilitate more complex trades involving both players and future draft picks. This could bring the NFL closer to certain practices already seen in other professional leagues, where long-term management is a key element.
However, this increased flexibility also carries risks. Teams could jeopardize their future by giving up too many future draft picks, making certain decisions even more critical.