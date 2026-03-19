Shoulder injury: Trey Yesavage on the injured list

For weeks, the Blue Jays kept their cards close to their chest. They said Trey Yesavage had a light workload at spring training because they wanted to limit his innings.

I don't doubt that's true… but we've just learned the main reason he's falling behind the others,

Yesterday, Kevin Gausman said on a podcast (Foul Territory) that Yesavage's arm hasn't been recovering as well as expected since the start of camp. His long 2025 season and short offseason didn't help.

But now, the Blue Jays have confirmed that a right shoulder injury will force the young pitcher to start the season on the injured list. He reported to camp with the issue, so this isn't news to management.