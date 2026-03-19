Patrik Laine: The Maple Leafs and the Flyers have been in talks with the Canadiens

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Patrik Laine: The Maple Leafs and the Flyers have been in talks with the Canadiens
Credit: Vitor Munhoz/NHLI via Getty Images

Patrik Laine knows his name is still on everyone's lips in Montreal.
Today, Martin St-Louis confirmed that, despite injuries to Kirby Dach and Josh Anderson, the Finn was not an option for tonight's game.
He's going to be stuck on the injured list for a while, unfortunately for him.

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