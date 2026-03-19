MLB in Brief: Bo Bichette to Play Shortstop Tomorrow | Details on Eloy Jiménez
Bo Bichette at shortstop tomorrow
The Mets want to give him some practice there in case of an emergency. But that's still Francisco Lindor's position.
The Mets want to give him some practice there in case of an emergency. But that's still Francisco Lindor's position.
https://t.co/lS19iUwhv9 Bo Bichette is scheduled to play shortstop Friday against the Cardinals, The Post has learned. This is to keep him familiar with the position in case the roster does not include a traditional backup shortstop for Lindor.— Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) March 19, 2026
J.T. Realmuto as manager?
He has what it takes to become one someday.
Without a doubt. J.T. is a future manager, if this is the path he chooses. Speaks the language of pitchers fluently, progressive, highly respected. From @JimSalisbury215 https://t.co/aErkEC7oIM— Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) March 17, 2026
Howie Rose Retires
The 2026 season will be his last calling play-by-play for the Mets.
News: Beloved broadcaster Howie Rose will retire after this season. Rose has called Mets games in various capacities since 1995.https://t.co/oZoBy9jp0D— Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) March 19, 2026
Luis Gil in the minors?
Possible.
The Yankees have “not ruled out” the possibility of sending Luis Gil to the Minor Leagues to start the season, according to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.He also said that a source sees it as “unlikely” that Carlos Lagrange would begin the season as a reliever. pic.twitter.com/Dovs8dvIij— Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) March 19, 2026
Details on Eloy Jimenez
He cannot opt out of his minor league contract before July 1.
An interesting tidbit from Shi's latest report is that Eloy Jimenez's opt-out clause in his MiLB contract cannot be triggered until July 1st. Couple this with Eloy's earlier comments saying he'd be fine to go to AAA and I think he starts in Buffalo while he waits for an opportunity to arise. pic.twitter.com/gequu2kTen— Damon (@Damon98_) March 18, 2026
Official: Jurickson Profar has been suspended for doping.
Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar will miss the entire 2026 season after his appeal of a positive PED test was resolved. He will serve a 162-game suspension for testing positive a second time and will be ineligible for postseason play.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 19, 2026
The Blue Jays' potential bullpen?
They're missing a long reliever.
The Blue Jays' bullpen currently projects as:Jeff Hoffman Tyler Rogers Louis Varland Brendon Little Mason Fluharty Braydon Fisher Tommy Nance [Opening] The club is looking to fill the final spot with someone who can throw multiple innings, as starters will be limited early in the season — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) March 19, 2026
Carlos Lagrange in the minors
We'll see him again.
22-year-old Carlos Lagrange had a 0.66 ERA in 13.2 IP with 13 strikeouts in the Grapefruit League for the Yankees.Lagrange's fastest pitch this spring was 103.1 mph pic.twitter.com/w5bDIQdF01 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 19, 2026
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