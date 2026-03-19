MLB in Brief: Bo Bichette to Play Shortstop Tomorrow | Details on Eloy Jiménez

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Bo Bichette to Play Shortstop Tomorrow | Details on Eloy Jiménez
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Bo Bichette at shortstop tomorrow

The Mets want to give him some practice there in case of an emergency. But that's still Francisco Lindor's position.

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