MLB in Brief: Bo Bichette to Play Shortstop Tomorrow | Details on Eloy Jiménez

https://t.co/lS19iUwhv9 Bo Bichette is scheduled to play shortstop Friday against the Cardinals, The Post has learned. This is to keep him familiar with the position in case the roster does not include a traditional backup shortstop for Lindor.— Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) March 19, 2026

J.T. Realmuto as manager?

He has what it takes to become one someday.