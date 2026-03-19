Josh Anderson’s Injury: It’s Time for Zachary Bolduc to Step Up

Actually, that's not true.

There's one guy in particular who needs to step up in Josh Anderson's absence, and I'm talking about Zachary Bolduc. The Quebec native hasn't scored since December 23rd and has been struggling on the ice lately.

But he has the physical style the Canadiens will be looking for with Andy out of the lineup. This is a golden opportunity for Bolduc… and he needs to take advantage of it to send a clear message.

Zachary Bolduc worked on his physical play along the boards with Arber Xhekaj last Friday in Brossard.

The Quebec forward still seems to be searching for his identity.

With Kirby Dach's injury, a great opportunity has opened up for Zachary Bolduc to rediscover a… pic.twitter.com/m9aTuHdL8r

— Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) March 17, 2026

We'd all like to see Zachary Bolduc have more success on offense. And I think you'll all agree with me when I say it would be nice to see him score for the first time in almost three months.

But… with Anderson out, I want to see him be the spark plug for the team. I want to see him use his body to disrupt the opponent and create space on the ice for his teammates.

Because he's capable of playing that way. And he might be the only one who is right now, looking at the Montreal Canadiens' lineup…

It's up to him to step up.