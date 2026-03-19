Josh Anderson’s Injury: It’s Time for Zachary Bolduc to Step Up

Marc-Olivier Cook
Josh Anderson’s Injury: It’s Time for Zachary Bolduc to Step Up
Credit: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

This morning, the Canadiens shared some bad news.
The team officially announced that Josh Anderson has suffered an upper-body injury. They're taking a day-to-day approach with him, which suggests the injury may not be extremely serious.
But still: the absence of the big forward could hurt… even in the short term.

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