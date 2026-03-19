Josh Anderson’s Injury: It’s Time for Zachary Bolduc to Step Up
This morning, the Canadiens shared some bad news.
The team officially announced that Josh Anderson has suffered an upper-body injury. They're taking a day-to-day approach with him, which suggests the injury may not be extremely serious.
But still: the absence of the big forward could hurt… even in the short term.
Forward Josh Anderson has an upper-body injury and is being evaluated on a day-to-day basis.
Forward Josh Anderson is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury. pic.twitter.com/Gyvd2TozNX
— Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 19, 2026
After all, there is no other player capable of doing what #17 does. There is no one who hits, plays the boards, and brings energy the way Anderson does so consistently.
In fact…