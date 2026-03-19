Jakub Dobes is back in goal for the Canadiens tonight

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Jakub Dobes is back in goal for the Canadiens tonight
Credit: Capture d'écran Twitter

For this crucial game, the Habs are going with their trusted goaltender.
The club announced that Jakub Dobes will be in net for the team tonight. The game will take place in Detroit, and Martin St-Louis's men need a win.
So this news makes perfect sense.

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