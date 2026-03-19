Jakub Dobes is back in goal for the Canadiens tonight

With Josh Anderson's injury, we should expect to see Joe Veleno return to the Canadiens' lineup. After all, Patrik Laine was never really an option… and Martin St-Louis said it won't be Laine.

Arber Xhekaj also skated extra, which really suggests that Veleno will play. And that, too, makes a lot of sense.

Patrik Laine and Arber Xhekaj on the ice this morning.

This suggests they'll be on the bench for tonight's game.

Stay tuned for the coach's update, but we should expect Joe Veleno to return to the lineup against his former team. @RDSca

— Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) March 19, 2026

Details to follow…