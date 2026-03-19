Jakub Dobes is back in goal for the Canadiens tonight
For this crucial game, the Habs are going with their trusted goaltender.
The club announced that Jakub Dobes will be in net for the team tonight. The game will take place in Detroit, and Martin St-Louis's men need a win.
So this news makes perfect sense.
Dobes will defend the net against Detroit
Dobes's net tonight vs. Detroit#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/2OL8uc8mm0
— Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 19, 2026
After his big game against the Bruins on Tuesday, it made sense to see Dobes get a vote of confidence tonight. A late-season division game against a team fighting for survival—that's important.
Will Jacob Fowler get the start in Saturday night's game against the Islanders? We'll see. Seeing Dobes back in the lineup wouldn't be a surprise either, at this point.