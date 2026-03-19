Here’s the Quebec secret behind the rise of Vernon Adams Jr. and Davis Alexander

At Stade Hébert in Montreal, the elite of Canadian football don't just come to work up a sweat—they come to relearn the basics.

Under the supervision of Myles GibbonB , founder of the The QB MovementB program, Canadian Football League (CFL) stars like Vernon Adams and Davis Alexander are transforming their game. Far from the image of untouchable mentors, these professionals see themselves first and foremost as diligent students.

Vernon Adams, the Stampeders' star, doesn't hide his journey: before meeting Gibbon, his throwing mechanics were, in his own words, “terrible.” Today, he credits his three best seasons in his career to this meticulous work on precision and explosiveness. Even from afar, in Washington State, Adams fine-tunes his movements via FaceTime,proving that the quest for perfection knows no borders.

Gibbon's approach is rooted in respecting each athlete's identity. Whether it's correcting Davis Alexander's weight transfer or channeling the raw power of college prospects like Pepe Gonzalez (Carabins) or Arnaud Desjardins (Rouge et Or), the goal remains the same: biomechanical efficiency.

Toward Quebec's First CFL Quarterback?

While Quebec is known for its offensive linemen and defensive stalwarts, the quarterback position remains the final frontier to conquer. Thanks to the work of The QB Movement, which now coaches nearly 250 athletes worldwide, this barrier seems on the verge of breaking down. The success of Jonathan Sénécal has already begun to shift the culture of recruitment, proving that local talent can compete with the best.

Myles Gibbon, originally from Sainte-Rose in Laval, has turned his lack of resources as a youth into a global mission. His expertise is now in demand from London to Asia. Seeing players of the caliber of Adams and Alexander offering their advice to the next generation, it's clear that the future of Quebec football is in good hands. The question is no longer whether a Quebecer will break through as a starting quarterback in the pros, but rather when.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.