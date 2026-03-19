Here are the best plays in the NFL

Among other notable moves, the arrival of Malik Willis with the Miami Dolphins is drawing attention. With a major contract, Miami is clearly betting on his potential as a franchise quarterback, despite his still-limited experience in the league.

As for the San Francisco 49ers, the addition of veteran Mike Evans could transform the passing attack. If he regains his form, he will become a prime target for Brock Purdy.

Key reinforcements on the offensive and defensive lines

Several teams have also focused on strengthening their lines, a factor that is often decisive. The Cleveland Browns added Elgton Jenkins, a versatile player capable of stabilizing multiple positions.

The New Orleans Saints, for their part, secured David Edwards, a signing considered a great value given his recent performance.

On defense, the Cincinnati Bengals have acquired Boye Mafe, a promising defensive end who could quickly fill a significant need for pressure on the opposing quarterback.

Signings to watch despite some risks For example, Riq Woolen with the Philadelphia Eagles or Isaac Seumalo with the Arizona Cardinals offer excellent value for money, but raise questions regarding consistency or health.

The same logic applies to Braden Smith with the Houston Texans, whose performance will depend largely on his ability to stay healthy.

A Free Agency Market That's Already Making a Difference

This top 10 list demonstrates just how quickly free agency can transform a team's ambitions. Some teams have taken calculated risks, while others have capitalized on unexpected opportunities to strengthen their rosters at a lower cost.

One thing is certain: these signings will have a direct impact on the 2026 season, and many of these moves could prove decisive in the race for the playoffs.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.