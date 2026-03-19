False tweet about doping: Miguel Rojas receives an apology

Recently, Johan Rojas (of the Phillies) was suspended for 80 games due to a doping scandal.

However, journalist Evan Drellich of The Athletic made a mistake when he tweeted the news. Instead, he said that Miguel Rojas of the Dodgers was at the center of the story.

After a few minutes, the reporter deleted his tweet, realizing that the news was false. No one else had mentioned Miguel, who did not use performance-enhancing drugs.

But during those few minutes, things got heated. Some people will forever believe that Miguel Rojas doped, and fans began to wonder if he had drunk anything other than plain water before his big home run in the playoffs against the Blue Jays.

In short, his reputation has been tarnished.

The Dodgers player therefore publicly demanded that the journalist from The Athletic apologize. After all, he damaged his reputation and that of the Dodgers, who were mentioned in the tweet.