A former quarterback floats the idea of a controversial trade involving J.J. McCarthy

The outlook is looking bleak for J.J. McCarthy in Minnesota.

Since the Vikings made a big splash by acquiring Kyler Murray, the former Cardinals first-round pick, the future of the young Michigan prodigy seems to lie elsewhere. Although the competition for the starting job isn't officially over, Murray's experience and raw talent make him the logical favorite to lead the purple offense in 2026.

This situation has prompted several analysts, including former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III (RGIII), to suggest a radical solution: trade McCarthy now.According to RGIII, keeping the 10th overall pick in 2024 on the bench behind a firmly established veteran could hinder his development. Instead, he proposes sending him to an environment where he can learn without the immediate pressure to win.

Among the destinations mentioned, one suggestion is generating a lot of buzz: the Green Bay Packers. RGIII believes McCarthy could thrive under Matt LaFleur's tutelage, following the development path of Jordan Love or even Malik Willis (who recently became a multimillionaire with the Dolphins after his stint in Wisconsin). The Los Angeles Rams, with Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford, are also on the list of ideal destinations.

North Division rivalries: An obstacle to the trade?

While the idea of a trade to Green Bay appeals to analysts from a technical standpoint, the reality of the NFC North division makes this transaction complex. It's hard to imagine the Vikings directly strengthening their biggest rival. The prospect of McCarthy becoming a star with the Packers would be a historic humiliation for Minnesota's front office.

However, in a modern NFL where intra-division trades are becoming more common during the draft, nothing is impossible if the offer is irresistible. The 2026 summer training camp will be the deciding factor: if McCarthy fails to compete with Murray, the bidding war could heat up quickly.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.