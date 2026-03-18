What the CH is missing, according to an opposing GM

DansLesCoulisses.com
What the CH is missing, according to an opposing GM
Credit: China Wong/NHLI via Getty Images

Even though the Canadiens are doing well this season and are likely to make the playoffs, the team is still far from perfect.
There's always room for improvement, even among the best teams in the NHL. For now, the Habs are missing one key thing.

An experienced NHL general manager told Kent Hughes that what the Canadiens are missing is experience. This is what the Canadiens' general manager in an interview with Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.

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