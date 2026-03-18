Top 5: Almost all the teams in the playoff race against the Canadiens have won

Marc-Olivier Cook
Top 5: Almost all the teams in the playoff race against the Canadiens have won
Credit: Capture d'écran / X

There was plenty of action last night in the National Hockey League.
A total of nine games were played across the league. The Canadiens beat the Bruins in overtime thanks to Cole Caufield's 40th goal of the season… and it was a close call that the Habs were able to pull off the win.
Things are really heating up in the East:

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