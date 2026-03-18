Top 5: Almost all the teams in the playoff race against the Canadiens have won

There was plenty of action last night in the National Hockey League.

A total of nine games were played across the league. The Canadiens beat the Bruins in overtime thanks to Cole Caufield's 40th goal of the season… and it was a close call that the Habs were able to pull off the win.

Things are really heating up in the East:

The Art Ross Trophy race is heating up as a 3-2—5 outing from Nikita Kucherov (111) sees him four points behind scoring leader Connor McDavid (115).#NHLStats: https://t.co/kByvDU8YF4 pic.twitter.com/aOPzdykF7D

— NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) March 18, 2026

1: An important win for several teams

The Lightning (vs. the Kraken), the Blue Jackets (vs. the Hurricanes), the Sabres (vs. the Golden Knights), and the Islanders (vs. the Maple Leafs) all had games to play last night in the NHL.

And all of these teams, who are in the playoff race, won.

You can't make this stuff up: without last night's win over the Bruins, the standings would be even tighter for the Montreal Canadiens.

Obviously, between now and the end of the season, every game will be important.

No team has the luxury of going through a rough patch… because if that happens, that team's chances of making the playoffs will quickly diminish given the parity in the West.

It remains to be seen, now, which teams will falter in the coming weeks…