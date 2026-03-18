There was reportedly a heated exchange between Gary Bettman and an NHL general manager

DansLesCoulisses.com
There was reportedly a heated exchange between Gary Bettman and an NHL general manager
Credit: Capture d'écran/Twitter

The NHL general managers' meeting began a few days ago, and several different topics were discussed.

While there is often talk of newer, more current issues like goal reviews, there is a more common topic that has once again sparked a major debate, involving Gary Bettman.
According to player agent Allan Walsh, an unnamed general manager reportedly pointed out that the NHL has eased up on disciplinary measures regarding hits to the head. Bettman reportedly did not appreciate the remark at all.

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