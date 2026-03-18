There was reportedly a heated exchange between Gary Bettman and an NHL general manager
The NHL general managers' meeting began a few days ago, and several different topics were discussed.
While there is often talk of newer, more current issues like goal reviews, there is a more common topic that has once again sparked a major debate, involving Gary Bettman.
According to player agent Allan Walsh, an unnamed general manager reportedly pointed out that the NHL has eased up on disciplinary measures regarding hits to the head. Bettman reportedly did not appreciate the remark at all.
Hearing there was a heated exchange between Gary and a NHL GM during the GM meetings. The GM said to Gary that it appears the league has relaxed its standards on head shots. Gary was irate with the question and blasted the GM.
This GM has my vote for GM of the Year.
— Allan Walsh (@walsha) March 18, 2026
The worst part is that, according to Walsh, the commissioner was so irritated by the comments that things got heated between him and the mystery GM.
For now, we have no details on the identity of this mystery general manager.
What we do know is that Walsh is far from being a fan of Bettman and takes great pleasure in shining a light on all of the commissioner's misdeeds.
Walsh was so impressed that a general manager stood up to Bettman that he said he would vote for him as General Manager of the Year.
Aside from the fact that Walsh isn't a fan of Gary Bettman, there's also the fact that he's a leading advocate in the fight against head injuries that can cause neurodegenerative diseases.