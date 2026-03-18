The Rocket has (already) qualified for the playoffs: we’re keeping an eye out for potential call-ups
Tonight, the Rocket was in action.
The Penguins were in town in Laval (which gave Rocket fans a chance to reconnect with Rafaël Harvey-Pinard), and the visitors lost 5-1.
A big win to satisfy the home fans—that always feels good.
FINAL SCORE
FINAL SCORE pic.twitter.com/699rPI7O42
— x – Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) March 19, 2026
But what stands out most is the fact that the Canadiens' farm team, which is once again a powerhouse in 2025–2026, has already secured a playoff spot.
And this, even though it's only mid-March.
It's worth noting that five of the seven teams in the Rocket's division are making the playoffs. With 81 points—25 more than the Senators (sixth place)—it was inevitable.
With 10 games left to play, that's one thing accomplished.