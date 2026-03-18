The Rocket has (already) qualified for the playoffs: we’re keeping an eye out for potential call-ups

QUALIFIED! @RocketLaval | #CalderCup pic.twitter.com/6xymQs8bgp

— American Hockey League (@TheAHL) March 19, 2026

But the question is whether today's news will have an impact on roster management between the Rocket and the Canadiens over the coming weeks.

Could some players go lend a hand to the Canadiens for a few games without worrying about hurting Pascal Vincent's lineup too much? Who knows.

Obviously, when we talk about players moving up, we think of Adam Engstrom and David Reinbacher. After all, the Canadiens' problems are on the blue line, and that's the only position where there isn't a surplus of talent up top.

We're keeping an eye on that…

overtimeObviously, a balance is needed. We shouldn't weaken the Rocket too much either, as they're already dealing with the absence of their #1 goalie, since the experience of a long playoff run is good for the young players.

But the priority remains the NHL team.