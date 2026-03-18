The Rocket has (already) qualified for the playoffs: we’re keeping an eye out for potential call-ups

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
The Rocket has (already) qualified for the playoffs: we’re keeping an eye out for potential call-ups
Credit: Capture d'écran/Twitter

Tonight, the Rocket was in action.
The Penguins were in town in Laval (which gave Rocket fans a chance to reconnect with Rafaël Harvey-Pinard), and the visitors lost 5-1.
A big win to satisfy the home fans—that always feels good.

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