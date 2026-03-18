The Raiders sign an experienced veteran and Super Bowl champion

After a frenetic first week on the free-agent market, the Las Vegas Raiders are slowing down, but they haven't stopped fine-tuning their roster.

Today's major news concerns the defensive line: the organization has officially announced the contract extension of defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV.

Initially acquired via a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, Booker has established himself as a mainstay of the interior rotation. Last season, he played in all 17 games, starting 13 of them. By offering him a qualifying offer (tender) before free agency opened, the Raiders demonstrated their commitment to stability. Although the financial terms were not disclosed, Booker will indeed wear the black-and-silver uniform for the 2026 season.

This signing is part of an overall strategy to strengthen the defense. Under the leadership of new coordinator Rob Leonard, who has been coaching the defensive line for the past three years, the unit benefits from valuable continuity despite structural changes.

An aggressive rebuild centered around the first overall draft pick

With the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 draft in hand, potentially earmarked for quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the Raiders have used their ample salary cap space to build a roster around their future star. The arrival of Tyler Linderbaum on the offensive line and the addition of impact players like linebacker Quay Walker signal a cultural shift in Las Vegas.

Walker, a recent arrival, makes no secret of his enthusiasm for general manager John Spytek's vision. In his view, the chemistry between the rookies and veterans like Booker and Nakobe Dean could finally turn the tide for a franchise seeking respectability. The goal is clear: to turn promise into victories starting this September.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.