The Americans’ loss: they have only their offense to blame

The United States had a great team heading into the World Baseball Classic. No one would argue otherwise.

Their lineup was so strong that they had the luxury of leave Gunnar Henderson and Cal Raleigh on the bench for the final game against Venezuela.

And yesterday, it was a disaster.

Yes, Bryce Harper hit a two-run home run. But other than that, the guys didn't play well, as the American batters only got the ball in play three times during the final game. That made the difference in a 3-2 loss to Venezuela.