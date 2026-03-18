Patrik Laine sat on the bench for a good portion of the practice

This morning, the Canadiens practiced (without Josh Anderson) in Brossard.

Was it the most intense practice ever? No. But after a win and before catching a flight to Michigan, that's no surprise.

It was very short, according to my colleague Patrick Guillet, who was there. It was all over in 30 minutes.

But despite everything, there was one player who gave less than the others: Patrik Laine. The Finn spent a good portion of practice on the bench, as my colleague on site reported to me.

He skated a little (mostly toward the end), but it's not typical for him to be on the bench during practice. Normally, he's on the ice.

The player hasn't played in a long time, and there's no sign of when he'll return to action. Is he injured somewhere? Is his morale affected? Did he just not know what to do because the team was practicing power plays?

Who knows.