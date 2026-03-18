Patrik Laine sat on the bench for a good portion of the practice
This morning, the Canadiens practiced (without Josh Anderson) in Brossard.
Was it the most intense practice ever? No. But after a win and before catching a flight to Michigan, that's no surprise.
It was very short, according to my colleague Patrick Guillet, who was there. It was all over in 30 minutes.
But despite everything, there was one player who gave less than the others: Patrik Laine. The Finn spent a good portion of practice on the bench, as my colleague on site reported to me.
He skated a little (mostly toward the end), but it's not typical for him to be on the bench during practice. Normally, he's on the ice.
The player hasn't played in a long time, and there's no sign of when he'll return to action. Is he injured somewhere? Is his morale affected? Did he just not know what to do because the team was practicing power plays?
Who knows.
Today's practice focused on the power play.
In this clip, we see the second unit consisting of Dobson, Gallagher, Newhook, Kapanen, and Bolduc.
Noah Dobson finished the play with a shot from the point.@DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Dobson… pic.twitter.com/remn6HUKyi
— Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) March 18, 2026
Martin St-Louis had several discussions with the first power-play unit.
The coach doesn't seem entirely satisfied with this unit's performance.@DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #PowerPlay #NHL pic.twitter.com/xyBiErPW49
— Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) March 18, 2026