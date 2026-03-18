“Not among the elite”: Bryce Harper lashed out at his manager’s comments in the final

Bryce Harper assured us that he wasn't motivated by Dave Dombrowski's comments, in which Dombrowski publicly questioned whether his star player still belonged among baseball's elite.

The first baseman said he motivates himself.

That said, I find it very hard to believe that the veteran didn't have his president's comments on his mind last night when he hit his two-run home run in the World Baseball Classic final.

Seeing him tie the game, seeing him perform a majestic bat flip, seeing him point to the American flag on his jersey… he had something to prove, and he did it in style yesterday.