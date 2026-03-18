MLB in Brief: Nicolas Deschamps Released by the Blue Jays | Kevin Kiermaier on MLB Network
Nicolas Deschamps Released by the Blue Jays
Too bad for the Quebec native.
Too bad for the Quebec native.
The following five players have been released by the #BlueJays organization: 3B Damiano Palmegiani RHP Dahian Santos RHP Bo Bonds OF Jacob Wetzel C Nicolas Deschamps — Thomas Hall (@Hall_Thomas_) March 18, 2026
Regulars Return Tomorrow
Good news in Toronto.
All Blue Jays regulars who went to the WBC (Guerrero, Kirk, Okamoto, Clement, Gimenez) are scheduled to be in Thursday's lineup against the Yankees The plan is for them all to have Friday off (@ MIN) then play both Saturday (@ PIT) and Sunday (vs TB) — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) March 18, 2026
A World Classic That Pays Off
Logan Allen has found work in Los Angeles.
Logan Allen, fresh off a couple of appearances for Canada at the World Baseball Classic, signed a minor-league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, an industry source tells @ShiDavidi. https://t.co/jGKvHCbyYW— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 18, 2026
Phillippe Aumont, meanwhile, keeps his phone on.
Phillippe Aumont returns to his farm, phone on https://t.co/hTl0FM4jV4— La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) March 18, 2026
Roki Sasaki in the rotation
The Dodgers have confirmed it.
Dave Roberts said Roki Sasaki “is going to be one of our starters” to begin the season. Dodgers are still finalizing some other roster decisions. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) March 18, 2026
Kevin Kiermaier on MLB Network
It's official.
NEWS: @KKiermaier39 has joined @MLBNetwork as an on-air analyst. Full release: https://t.co/F7T0BdVt0F pic.twitter.com/aC2CzjIeQZ— MLB Network PR (@MLBNetworkPR) March 18, 2026
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