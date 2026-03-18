MLB in Brief: Nicolas Deschamps Released by the Blue Jays | Kevin Kiermaier on MLB Network

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Nicolas Deschamps Released by the Blue Jays | Kevin Kiermaier on MLB Network
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Nicolas Deschamps Released by the Blue Jays

Too bad for the Quebec native.

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