Michael Hage isn’t among the finalists for the Hobey Baker Award (and that’s ridiculous)

Michael Hage had a standout regular season in the NCAA.

The Canadiens prospect finished the season with 50 points (13 goals) in just 36 games and was one of the most productive players in college hockey.

In terms of points scored, Hage ranks among the elite:

But…

But for whatever reason, Hage isn't among the 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Award, presented annually to the NCAA's top player.

His teammate, T.J. Hughes, is on the list. So are Gavin McKenna and James Hagens, who are viewed as top-tier prospects in the NHL.That said, Hage would have AT LEAST deserved a spot among the finalists. And it's really a shame he didn't get the chance to be recognized for his true worth…