Miami cleans house, but Achane remains untouchable

The winds of change are blowing with unprecedented force across Florida.

As the Miami Dolphins embark on one of the most radical rebuilds in modern NFL history, one name remains firmly anchored in the organization's plans: De'Von Achane. According to insider Adam Schefter (ESPN), management has officially ruled out any trade involving its star running back.

Under the new leadership of general manager Jon-Eric SullivanB and head coach Jeff HafleyB , the Dolphins' roster is unrecognizable. The departure of Tua Tagovailoa, the arrival of Malik Willis, as well as the trades involving Jaylen Waddle (Denver) and Minkah Fitzpatrick (New York) demonstrate a desire to start fresh. Even superstar Tyreek Hill was released, leaving the team with a massive $175 million cap hit.

Achane: the only ray of hope in Miami's offense

Amid this financial and structural chaos, the decision to keep Achane is purely strategic. The running back was one of the few bright spots on an offensive unit that was in shambles last year. With a career-high of 1,350 rushing yards and a historic average of 5.7 yards per carry, he established himself as one of the league's most explosive players.

Beyond his eight rushing touchdowns, his versatility in the passing game (488 yards and four touchdowns) makes him the ideal complement to Malik Willis in this new system. For Jeff Hafley, Achane isn't just a productive player; he is the foundation upon which Miami's offensive identity will rest for the upcoming season. Fans can therefore rest assured: number 28 isn't packing his bags anytime soon.

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