Mark DeRosa explains why he didn’t use Mason Miller
Thanks to a run scored off Garrett Whitlock early in the ninth inning that broke a 2-2 tie, Venezuela clinched the World Baseball Classic title against Team USA last night (Tuesday).
And after the game, the U.S. manager, Mark DeRosa, was naturally asked about his decision to put the Boston Red Sox right-hander on the mound in the ninth inning rather than turning to star reliever Mason Miller.
To respect the Padres. If we had taken the lead, he would have come in, but I wasn't going to bring him into a tied game.
Miller had thrown 22 pitches against the Dominican Republic while earning a save for Team USA on Sunday night. With only two days' rest and it still being March, DeRosa didn't feel comfortable bringing Miller into the game and risking a potential injury.