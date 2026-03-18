Links between the Canadiens and one of the top free agents

Vincent Larue
Links between the Canadiens and one of the top free agents
Credit: Capture d'écran Youtube

The Canadiens may not have signed anyone yet, but sometimes connections are forged long before negotiations begin. And in the case of T.J. Hughes, those connections are already very real.
Considered one of the most sought-after college free agents on the horizon, the Michigan forward (yes, Michael Hage's teammate) is drawing attention from teams across the NHL.
And as reported by Marco D'Amico in a recent interview, several teams are already poised to compete for his services at the end of the season.

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