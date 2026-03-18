Links between the Canadiens and one of the top free agents

The Canadiens may not have signed anyone yet, but sometimes connections are forged long before negotiations begin. And in the case of T.J. Hughes, those connections are already very real.

Considered one of the most sought-after college free agents on the horizon, the Michigan forward (yes, Michael Hage's teammate) is drawing attention from teams across the NHL.

And as reported by Marco D'Amico in a recent interview, several teams are already poised to compete for his services at the end of the season.

T.J. Hughes is viewed as the top NCAA UFA, with a handful of teams ready to sign him at season's end.

I sat down with the Michigan captain to talk about his long NCAA journey, his Habs fan roots, and his dynamic duo status with Michael Hage.

https://t.co/MpNfsZ15NF pic.twitter.com/CIZNwLNPCo

— Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) March 18, 2026

But here's where it gets interesting for the Habs.

Hughes isn't a neutral player in this story. He grew up rooting for the Montreal Canadiens. A minor detail? Not really. In the race to sign a highly sought-after free agent, every little factor can carry a lot of weight.

The connection goes even deeper.

A native of Ontario, Hughes spent part of his youth attending games of the Hamilton Bulldogs, a club that was closely tied to the Canadiens at one time. Let's just say he's been familiar with the blue, white, and red for a long time.

And as if that weren't enough, he looked up to Max Pacioretty when he was younger… who now finds himself in his hockey circle. The kind of coincidence that further reinforces the idea that a fit with Montreal wouldn't have come out of nowhere.