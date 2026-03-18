Josh Anderson missed practice

Here's an update on the Canadiens.

The Canadiens announced that Josh Anderson, who was injured during yesterday's game, will not be able to practice with the rest of the team this morning in Brossard.

He will take the day off for treatment.

Forward Josh Anderson will not participate in today's practice (therapy day).

Forward Josh Anderson will not participate in today's practice (therapy day).

— Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 18, 2026

The fact that the Canadiens did not announce an injury, but instead announced a day off, suggests that the veteran just needs a little rest.

It's likely he'll play tomorrow, then. But nothing is certain.

Keep in mind that right now, the Canadiens have two extra forwards: Patrik Laine and Joe Veleno. But since Laine isn't a real option, Veleno is the only one to keep in mind.

If Anderson were to be sidelined, the Quebec native's return would be possible.