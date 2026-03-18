I’m sick of seeing the Canadiens win in overtime

Hooray! The Canadiens won—again—in overtime. Little Cole scored his 40th goal, the guys are happy, and the fans got to enjoy another great show.

I apologize for being Grumpy Smurf this morning, but I'm fed up.

In 67 games, Montreal has won only 25 times in regulation. It's only by adding the twelve overtime or shootout wins that we arrive at a very respectable record of 37-20-10.There's a problem with how points and wins are tallied, especially when a team like the Canadiens aims to turn its regular-season success into a winning formula in the playoffs: you don't win a hockey game in a 3-on-3 situation. Except for the gold medal at the Olympics, apparently, but that's another story.

I love the spectacle of overtime. There's space. Talented players take advantage of it. Cole Caufield, Lane Hutson, and Ivan Demidov were born for this style of hockey.