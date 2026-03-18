Andy Dalton has been traded

The quarterback market continues to be in flux in March 2026.

The Philadelphia Eagles have officially reached an agreement with the Carolina Panthers B to acquire veteran B Andy DaltonB . In return, Philadelphia is giving up a seventh-round pick in the 2027 draft, a modest price to secure the services of an experienced player.

At 38, Dalton brings an impressive track record to Nick Sirianni's locker room. A former mainstay of the Cincinnati Bengals, where he led the team to four consecutive playoff appearances early in his career, the “Red Rifle” currently ranks 26th in NFL history in passing yards. His recent stint in Carolina, though marked by a 1-6 record as a starter, demonstrated that he remains a reliable leader capable of completing over 64% of his passes.

This acquisition helps stabilize the depth behind superstar Jalen Hurts, particularly following Sam Howell's departure to the Dallas Cowboys during free agency.

A well-defined hierarchy behind Jalen Hurts

Despite the arrival of a player with a resume as impressive as Dalton's, the Eagles' structure remains clear. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Tanner McKee firmly retains his position as the first backup (No. 2). Andy Dalton will therefore serve as the third-string quarterback, providing a luxury insurance policy in the event of a major injury within the roster.

Financially, the Eagles will cover the $4 million B B allocated for the veteran's final contract year. For the Panthers, this move leaves young Bryce Young and rookie Kenny Pickett alone in the quarterback room, suggesting that Carolina might turn to the draft or the free-agent market to fill the void left by Dalton's departure.

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