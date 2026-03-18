“After 40 comes 41”: Cole Caufield has the right mindset
Cole Caufield has scored 40 goals in the NHL. He did it in an overtime win for the Habs last night against Boston.
It's come close a few times in Montreal in recent years (Max Pacioretty and Cole Caufield have come close to the mark), but finally, the Canadiens have a 40-goal scorer in a single season.
This is a first since Vincent Damphousse (1993–1994)—32 years ago. Everyone in Montreal knows it.
Reporter: “Montreal hasn't had a 40-goal scorer in 32 years, did you know that?”
Cole Caufield: “Yeah, you guys talk about it a lot.” pic.twitter.com/7sM0GYujhY
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 18, 2026
In fact, hockey fans who grew up in Montreal and are under 30 are experiencing yet another first. After a first-ever Stanley Cup Final in 2021 and a first Calder Trophy last year, now a 40-goal scorer is added to the list.
I could even add a first player with at least 82 points, since in 2007–2008, we were a bit too young to fully remember the Artist's feats.
But anyway. All this to say that it's a significant milestone in Montreal. Caufield (who is second only to Nathan MacKinnon and his 45 goals in the league's scoring race) has just written his name in history.
For many people, the next step will be to see him become a 50-goal scorer. He has 15 games left to do so this season, which is a major challenge.