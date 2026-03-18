“After 40 comes 41”: Cole Caufield has the right mindset

Cole Caufield has scored 40 goals in the NHL. He did it in an overtime win for the Habs last night against Boston.

It's come close a few times in Montreal in recent years (Max Pacioretty and Cole Caufield have come close to the mark), but finally, the Canadiens have a 40-goal scorer in a single season.

This is a first since Vincent Damphousse (1993–1994)—32 years ago. Everyone in Montreal knows it.