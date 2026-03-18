A major blow for Buffalo: a specialist in bags joins Cleveland

Buffalo Bills

After six seasons of loyal service, A.J. Epenesa is leaving the organization to sign with the Cleveland Browns on a one-year contract worth up to $5 million.

The news, revealed by Adam Schefter, confirms a trend that has been evident for several weeks: Buffalo did not seem determined to retain its defensive end. Yet Epenesa has been a valuable player, racking up 135 tackles, 24 sacks, and 29 tackles for loss in 91 games.

Despite this respectable production, his inconsistent performances—particularly against the run—limited his overall impact. Ranked among the middle-of-the-pack players at his position, he was no longer a priority for a team looking to elevate its defensive level.