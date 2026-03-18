A major blow for Buffalo: a specialist in bags joins Cleveland
The story of A.J. Epenesa Bills Browns case confirms a major shift for the Buffalo Bills.
After six seasons of loyal service, A.J. Epenesa is leaving the organization to sign with the Cleveland Browns on a one-year contract worth up to $5 million.
The news, revealed by Adam Schefter, confirms a trend that has been evident for several weeks: Buffalo did not seem determined to retain its defensive end. Yet Epenesa has been a valuable player, racking up 135 tackles, 24 sacks, and 29 tackles for loss in 91 games.
Despite this respectable production, his inconsistent performances—particularly against the run—limited his overall impact. Ranked among the middle-of-the-pack players at his position, he was no longer a priority for a team looking to elevate its defensive level.
A Different Approach Under Jim Leonhard
The arrival of defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard seems to have accelerated this decision. Known for his structured and demanding approach, Leonhard may favor different types of players to build his defensive line.
In this context, Epenesa's departure makes sense. Although a return wasn't completely ruled out at the start of free agency, the lack of a quick agreement confirmed that the Bills were ready to move in a different direction.
The A.J. Epenesa Bills Browns scenario thus illustrates a strategic shift, where every decision aims to maximize the effectiveness of the defensive line.
Bradley Chubb: An Ambitious Bet to Reach a New Level
To make up for this loss, the Buffalo Bills made a big move by signing Bradley Chubb, formerly of the Miami Dolphins and the Denver Broncos.
With 48 career sacks, Chubb has a significantly more explosive profile. However, this choice carries a significant risk. The player is coming off a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury that sidelined him for the entire 2024 season, and he is now approaching 30—an age when many pass rushers begin to slow down.
The three-year contract worth $43.5 million, including $29 million guaranteed, nevertheless demonstrates Buffalo's confidence in his potential. Chubb, for his part, says he wants to be the missing piece that allows the team to take a major step forward.
Thus, between Epenesa's departure and Chubb's arrival, the Bills are clearly redefining their defensive identity. The A.J. Epenesa Bills Browns trade could well mark the beginning of a new era in Buffalo, with the stated ambition of aiming higher.
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The arrival of defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard seems to have accelerated this decision. Known for his structured and demanding approach, Leonhard may favor different types of players to build his defensive line.
In this context, Epenesa's departure makes sense. Although a return wasn't completely ruled out at the start of free agency, the lack of a quick agreement confirmed that the Bills were ready to move in a different direction.
The A.J. Epenesa Bills Browns scenario thus illustrates a strategic shift, where every decision aims to maximize the effectiveness of the defensive line.