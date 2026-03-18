A dramatic turn of events involving Logan Wilson

The NFL world was taken by surprise on Wednesday by an unexpected announcement on social media.

The former linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys and the Cincinnati Bengals, Logan Wilson, has decided to hang up his cleats for good. As he was about to celebrate his 30th birthday this summer, the athlete confirmed via his Instagram account that he will not be joining any team for the 2026 season.

This decision comes just a few weeks after the Cowboys released him from his contract. Rather than testing the free-agent market in search of a new challenge, Wilson chose to close this chapter of his life on a note of gratitude. In a heartfelt message, he expressed his deep gratitude to the Bengals organization, the team that drafted him in the third round in 2020 and where he enjoyed his most glorious years.

A versatile linebacker and formidable pass-rusher, Wilson leaves behind an impressive statistical legacy, marked by an extraordinary football IQ that made him the defensive leader in Cincinnati.

A legacy marked by loyalty to the Cincinnati Bengals

Although his career ended with the Dallas Cowboys, it was in the “Jungle” of Ohio that Logan Wilson built his reputation. In 76 games played with the Bengals, he racked up staggering numbers: 541 tackles, 11 interceptions, and 5.5 sacks. He was one of the defensive pillars who led the team to the top of the AFC before being traded to Texas during the 2025 season.

His time with the Dallas Cowboys was more low-key, with only seven games played and 24 tackles recorded. Despite this more turbulent end to his career, Wilson leaves the league with the respect of his peers and fans. For Dallas, this retirement confirms the need to rebuild the core of their defensive unit, while for Wilson, it marks the beginning of a new life away from the football field.

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