2026 Profile: Baltimore Orioles

The 2026 Major League Baseball season will begin shortly. At Passion MLB, as we have done for years, we're setting the stage for the season by introducing all 30 teams in Major League Baseball.

Today, the Orioles are on the menu.

2025 Season

Expectations were high for the 2025 Orioles. After all, in 2023 and 2024, the club had managed to make the playoffs after several tough seasons.

The young players had brought the club back among the top teams in MLB.

That said, the lack of pitching resources completely dashed any hopes of seeing the Orioles in the playoffs again. The departure of Corbin Burnes was particularly painful, and the team finished the season with 75 wins.

Several players had a rough season in 2025, which didn't help.

Additions and Departures

Gary Sanchez, Dylan Carlson, Tomoyuki Sugano, Jorge Mateo, and Zach Eflin (who chose to return to the city) are the team's notable free agents this winter.

The club also traded Grayson Rodriguez to acquire Taylor Ward.