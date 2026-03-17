Top 4: The Wings are now tied with the Habs
Last night, 10 teams were in action.
Here are the results and highlights from the five games on the schedule:
Monday night hockey has wrapped up with the @DetroitRedWings claiming the first Wild Card spot in the East and the @utahmammoth solidifying their Wild Card position in the West after snapping the Stars' 15-game point streak.#NHLStats: https://t.co/FJeeJM3Y0G pic.twitter.com/UVImkfwBMU
— NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) March 17, 2026
1. The Flames didn't help the Canadiens
With a win over the Flames, the Wings could tie the Habs in the standings.
And that's exactly what they did with a 5-2 victory.
David Perron was back in Detroit.
Welcome back to Hockeytown, David Perron!
: @SportsOnPrimeCA https://t.co/93veFI9jrZ pic.twitter.com/DvT0ncGbM6
— NHL (@NHL) March 16, 2026
It was a victory courtesy of Patrick Kane.
He scored two goals, including this breakaway. He is now among the top 4 American players in NHL history in career goals.
Patrick Kane on a breakaway is almost automatic pic.twitter.com/Cl2pOTO4ya
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 17, 2026
What a sequence here on this goal by Emmitt Finnie.
His 12th of the season.
This sequence from the Wings pic.twitter.com/DKz3z0afXU
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 17, 2026
Alex DeBrincat also did well in the scoring department.
He recorded three assists. Here is the updated standings: