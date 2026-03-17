Top 4: The Wings are now tied with the Habs

Last night, 10 teams were in action.

Here are the results and highlights from the five games on the schedule:

Monday night hockey has wrapped up with the @DetroitRedWings claiming the first Wild Card spot in the East and the @utahmammoth solidifying their Wild Card position in the West after snapping the Stars' 15-game point streak.#NHLStats: https://t.co/FJeeJM3Y0G pic.twitter.com/UVImkfwBMU

— NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) March 17, 2026

1. The Flames didn't help the Canadiens

With a win over the Flames, the Wings could tie the Habs in the standings.

And that's exactly what they did with a 5-2 victory.

David Perron was back in Detroit.