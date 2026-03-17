The puck from the game-winning goal at the Olympics: Jack Hughes doesn’t have it, and he thinks it’s “bullshit”

Jack Hughes was the hero for the Americans in the Olympic gold medal game.

He scored the game-winning goal in overtime to help his country win the tournament… and the U.S. victory sparked some controversy because Canada played a much better game overall.

Oh well. These things happen.

In the days that followed, everyone was searching for the puck used to score the winning goal. We eventually learned that the Hockey Hall of Fame has it in its possession… and let's just say that doesn't sit well with Hughes.

In fact, it's easy to see why he's not very happy about the situation:

I'm trying to get it. Honestly, it's bullshit that the Hockey Hall of Fame has it, in my opinion. Why would they have that puck? — Jack Hughes

Yeah. Let's just say it's pretty… clear.