The wide receiver )Marquise Brown, nicknamed “Hollywood,” is set to join the Philadelphia Eagles for the upcoming season. According to a source close of the case, the agreement for a season has not yet been officially finalized, but the negotiations are reportedly on the verge of success.

According to ESPN, Brown's contract for Brown is worth value of 6.5 million dollars dollars for the season. Selected in the first round by the Baltimore Ravens in 2019, he recorded a last season 49 receptions for 587 yards and five touchdowns with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Marquise Brown will thus join a fearsome offense led by the fourth star Jalen Hurts and backed by Saquon Barkley, voted Offensive Offensive Player of the Year 2024 by the Associated Press. The team will also count on A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert, who is returning for one season. The situation of A.J. Brown remains uncertain, however, her name is circulating in several rumors of trades.

A strategic strategic for the Eagles

The career of Brown includes a best season in 2021 with the Ravens, where he had caught 91 passes for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns. At this day, he has 371 receptions for 4,322 yards and 33 touchdowns in seven seasons, having worn the colors of Baltimore, the Arizona Cardinals and the Chiefs.

The arrival of Marquise Brown could reduce the importance of A.J. Brown in alignment and opens the door to a potential trade. The Eagles are closely the recent trades in the NFL, including the trade of Jaylen Waddle to the Broncos, who could serve as a benchmark for the value of A.J. Brown.

This strategic partnership strengthens the depth of the corps of receivers from Philadelphia and puts the team in a position that favors them in their bid to reach playoffs in 2026.

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