Possible trade involving Maxx Crosby: The Cowboys finally get a clear answer

Persistent rumors are currently the NFL, particularly regarding NFL, particularly on the side of the Dallas Cowboys , where the hope to acquire the star player Maxx Crosby continues to make headlines.

After an attempt that failed to trade with the Baltimore Ravens, several observers believed that the door might reopen reopen for other teams interested.

Initially, the Las Vegas Raiders had reached an deal to send Crosby to Baltimore in return from two choices in the first round. However, the transaction was canceled in the first round.”BZ_Pyq_fadeIn”>canceled due to medical concerns “”BZ_Pyq_fadeIn”>medical concerns raised during a physical examination of the player. This turnaround has put Crosby in a delicate situation with his current team, thus fueling speculation surrounding a a possible new start.

The Cowboys, often mentioned as finalists in this report, have garnered the interest of their supporters. However, the Texas-based was not willing to match the initial offer from the Ravens, which had ruled her out of the race. Despite everything, some believed that a comeback to the position with a more modest offer more modest could be considered.

However, the reality seems quite different. After failing to pull off their move in the Crosby case, the Cowboys have changed their strategy. They have notably acquired Rashan Gary from the Green Bay Packers, in a trade a fourth-round pick in round in 2027. A decision that reflects a desire to focus on more options that are more accessible rather than trying to >than attempting a costly show-stopping move.

According to several sources, including the journalist Calvin Watkins, Dallas does not plan to return to the Crosby case. The team is now focusing on the draft to increase its pressure on the opposing quarterback.

A value in decline and a bet too risky for Dallas

The medical situation of Maxx Crosby is also a major setback. After a surgery on his knee, his condition raises concerns among several teams. Despite this, the Raiders maintain a high price, always requiring two choices in first round. A request deemed excessive given the risks.

Insider Albert Breer believes in fact that Las Vegas should keep Crosby on the the long term. A return to the market remains possible later, but for the Cowboys, this option now appears to have been ruled out.

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