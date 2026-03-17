MLB in Brief: Gerrit Cole to Pitch Tomorrow | Hockey Jerseys

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Gerrit Cole to Pitch Tomorrow | Hockey Jerseys
Credit: amNew York

Gerrit Cole is set to pitch tomorrow.

That's a good sign.

Well done.

The Americans showed up to tonight's game wearing hockey jerseys.

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