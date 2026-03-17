MLB in Brief: Gerrit Cole to Pitch Tomorrow | Hockey Jerseys
Gerrit Cole is set to pitch tomorrow.
That's a good sign.
That's a good sign.
Gerrit Cole is scheduled to start and throw an inning against the Red Sox tomorrow
This will be Cole's first start since having Tommy John surgery, per @Joelsherman1 pic.twitter.com/fYweMauuXO
— Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) March 17, 2026
The Americans showed up to tonight's game wearing hockey jerseys.
Team USA is wearing game-worn USA Olympic hockey jerseys ahead of the #WorldBaseballClassic final Pete Crow-Armstrong reached out to Jack Hughes to make it happen, with Fanatics helping deliver the jerseys. @USABaseball pic.twitter.com/9ttxYk5Xr6 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 17, 2026
Marcelo Mayer is closing in on the goal line.
He should break through the Red Sox's defensive line.
Marcelo Mayer hasn't officially made the team just yet. But it seems like he is getting close.
“He's playing well,” said Alex Cora. “He's playing really well. And obviously we have to make a decision. We haven't made that decision, but so far, he's been checking all the boxes.”
— Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) March 17, 2026
One more challenge
The ABS system adds responsibilities for catchers.
It's no longer enough to know the strike zone.Big league catchers now have to learn every strike zone and better recognize the difference between, say, the top of 5-foot-6 Jose Altuve's strike zone and the top of 6-foot-7 Aaron Judge's. pic.twitter.com/9bHqaBilU4 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 17, 2026
Stick to the Plan
The Blue Jays know what they're doing with Trey Yesavage.
“He's going to be relied upon to pitch some big innings for us. So being extra cautious early is really a smart move.” – How the #Bluejays are managing Trey Yesavage to be at his best when it matters most. https://t.co/dxx0wOAmPi — Rob Longley (@longleysunsport) March 17, 2026
Good to know
Pete Alonso is making a big impact in Baltimore.
Here's the scoop: Pete Alonso purchased several pieces of equipment for the Orioles' training room in Sarasota, including a new sauna and red light therapy chamber. https://t.co/Z0jhojGSvZ pic.twitter.com/wExHxqlWTE — Matt Weyrich (@ByMattWeyrich) March 16, 2026
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