Kirby Dach: out for two to four weeks

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Kirby Dach: out for two to four weeks
Credit: NHL.com

We now have details on what lies ahead for Kirby Dach.

The Canadiens forward, who suffered an upper-body injury in the game against the Ducks, will be sidelined for two to four weeks, according to the team.

His season is therefore in jeopardy.

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