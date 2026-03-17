Kirby Dach: out for two to four weeks
We now have details on what lies ahead for Kirby Dach.
The Canadiens forward, who suffered an upper-body injury in the game against the Ducks, will be sidelined for two to four weeks, according to the team.
His season is therefore in jeopardy.
Forward Kirby Dach will be sidelined for 2 to 4 weeks due to an upper-body injury.
Forward Kirby Dach will be out for 2 to 4 weeks due to an upper-body injury. pic.twitter.com/zBMEU10Xhp
— Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 17, 2026
Kent Hughes said he doesn't expect a long-term absence. Two to four weeks isn't exactly the longest absence in the world.
The worst has been avoided.
But in the worst-case scenario, that takes us to the end of the season. And if he goes beyond the projected timeline, he could potentially miss the start of the playoffs—if the Habs make it, of course.
Last year, he also missed the playoffs due to an injury.