Jose Berrios: Don’t expect to see him right at the start of the season

In recent days, concerns have begun to mount in Toronto over Jose Berrios's health. The starting pitcher, who has had a reputation as an ironman for nearly a decade, is suffering from elbow inflammation.

And of course, elbow issues mean there's a risk of Tommy John surgery.

For now, nothing has been confirmed in that regard. That said, we know Berrios has consulted an expert for an in-person evaluation, which isn't reassuring.

And Keegan Matheson, appearing on Overdrive today, was clear: we really shouldn't expect Berrios to be ready for the season opener.

Clearly, there's a real chance Berrios will start the year on the injured list.