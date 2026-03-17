Disaster in Edmonton: Leon Draisaitl is expected to miss the rest of the regular season

Marc-Olivier Cook
Disaster in Edmonton: Leon Draisaitl is expected to miss the rest of the regular season
Credit: Capture d'écran / X

Phew. Big news in Edmonton.
The Oilers announced just moments ago that Leon Draisaitl is expected to miss the rest of the regular season. It's unclear whether he'll be able to return to action for the playoffs.
This is obviously a huge blow to the team.

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