Disaster in Edmonton: Leon Draisaitl is expected to miss the rest of the regular season

Phew. Big news in Edmonton.

The Oilers announced just moments ago that Leon Draisaitl is expected to miss the rest of the regular season. It's unclear whether he'll be able to return to action for the playoffs.

This is obviously a huge blow to the team.

Statement re: #Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl https://t.co/u6HoSaaYQO

— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 17, 2026

This is a tough blow for the team, and it complicates things a bit as the season winds down in Alberta.

Because as of this writing, the Oilers are in 3rd place in their division… but the Kings (71 points) and the Sharks (70 points) aren't too far behind either.

Connor McDavid is going to have to step up in Edmonton, to put it another way. The Oilers' playoff spot could be in jeopardy, after all…