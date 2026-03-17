Cole Caufield ties the game with Vincent Damphousse on a dramatic overtime goal
After a tough weekend, the Habs were back in action tonight in a crucial game, hosting the Bruins (a direct rival in the playoff race) at the Bell Centre.
For the occasion, Zachary Bolduc and Jayden Struble were back in the H lineup. Jakub Dobes was in net.
The defensive pairings were also changed. Here's how they looked:
Tonight's lineup
Tonight's lineup#GoHabsGo | @mtlgazette pic.twitter.com/o17FzRVE2u
— Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 17, 2026
For the Bruins, Jeremy Swayman was in net.
Here's what the visiting team's lineup looked like:
A Sway Day vs. the Habs. pic.twitter.com/nd2Sc1OmjY
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 17, 2026
Very early in the game, Alexandre Carrier was assessed a four-minute penalty for high sticking.
Pavel Zacha took advantage of the opportunity to open the scoring on the power play.
PAV STAYS HOT pic.twitter.com/TfgFLV1y63
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 17, 2026
But a few minutes later, the Habs' first line responded. Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovský set up Nick Suzuki… who scored a beautiful goal.
Having Slaf back really helped those two guys in 5-on-5 play.
Backhand and goodbye
Forehand, backhand, tie game#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/zpaxofDZD9
— Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 17, 2026