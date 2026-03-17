Cole Caufield ties the game with Vincent Damphousse on a dramatic overtime goal

Félix Forget
Cole Caufield ties the game with Vincent Damphousse on a dramatic overtime goal
Credit: DansLesCoulisses.com

After a tough weekend, the Habs were back in action tonight in a crucial game, hosting the Bruins (a direct rival in the playoff race) at the Bell Centre.
For the occasion, Zachary Bolduc and Jayden Struble were back in the H lineup. Jakub Dobes was in net.

The defensive pairings were also changed. Here's how they looked:

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