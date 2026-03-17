“Can’t afford to lose—things are changing fast for Jakub Dobes, and I can’t be that crazy”

The standings are tight in the East.

As my colleague Raph Simard mentioned in his recap of yesterday's games, the Red Wings' victory and the Bruins' overtime point complicate things for Martin St-Louis's team.

Here is the standings table, so you can see exactly what we're talking about.

Weekends like the one the Habs just had aren't a luxury the Montreal club can afford too often. They'll need to play better and win games.

Otherwise, they can kiss the playoffs goodbye.

Tonight's home game is against Boston, who played in New Jersey last night and are just one point behind the Canadiens. On Thursday in Detroit, the game against the Red Wings will also be crucial, as you can imagine.

The Islanders (a team that could face the Habs if both teams make the playoffs), the powerful Hurricanes, and the Blue Jackets, who are fighting for a playoff spot, will also be on the schedule over the next ten days.

Does the Habs have the luxury of losing games? Absolutely not: they have to win pretty much every time. #BiggestGameOfTheYear

Sooner rather than later, Martin St-Louis's men will have to fix their defensive issues. Performances like Kaiden Guhle's this past weekend can't last.