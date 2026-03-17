“Can’t afford to lose—things are changing fast for Jakub Dobes, and I can’t be that crazy”

Weekends like the one the Habs just had aren't a luxury the Montreal club can afford too often. They'll need to play better and win games.
Otherwise, they can kiss the playoffs goodbye.
Tonight's home game is against Boston, who played in New Jersey last night and are just one point behind the Canadiens. On Thursday in Detroit, the game against the Red Wings will also be crucial, as you can imagine. The Islanders (a team that could face the Habs if both teams make the playoffs), the powerful Hurricanes, and the Blue Jackets, who are fighting for a playoff spot, will also be on the schedule over the next ten days.
Things change fast in the world of hockey This year, Martin St-Louis clearly has a higher win target than in the past. That's normal, considering the team is emerging from its rebuilding process.
The coach and his bosses have made some big decisions over the past few months. For example? Jacob Fowler's call-ups. Éric Raymond's dismissal. Trading a second-round pick to the Kings for Phillip Danault. Placing players on waivers when necessary. Leaving Zachary Bolduc and Brendan Gallagher out of the lineup.
These decisions were driven by a desire to win and by meritocracy. I look at Jakub Dobes' season and I also see that his usage has been based on results. Because we have to remember that just two months ago, he was the team's #3 goalie and there were plenty of rumors about him being sent down to Laval.
And now? He's the club's #1 goalie. He would actually be my choice to play tonight.
On the other hand, Jacob Fowler was also the team's #3 goalie (when he was traded to the Rocket in January), and now Samuel Montembeault is the surplus goalie… after starting the season as the #1.
I knew, of course, that it was a long shot. But in my view, it was worth considering. Since that article was published, the Quebec native (in whom I still have a lot of faith for the future, by the way) has earned the right to be placed on waivers to go to Laval. So he won't be sent down. There's no way the Habs would take that risk, obviously.
But since then, things haven't gotten any better. Bolduc still hasn't scored since returning from the holidays, which is tough for a guy known for his shot.
Yes, he's making himself useful in other ways. Yes, he's scoring. Yes, he's still racking up playing time.
But now, with Bolduc clearly in the rotation among the guys left out (it's happened twice since the Olympians returned) and with his offensive production lacking, am I still off base? I like to see a young player dominate at a certain level. He would have dominated in Laval and regained his confidence instead of not knowing what role to play with the Canadiens.
Am I just crazy, or do I have a point? I stand by my point, even though I got a lot of flak for it in January: Bolduc would have been better off taking a step back so he could take two, three, or four steps forward down the road. His current role isn't helping him become the scorer he can be. If Bolduc were scoring at a good pace down there right now, there would be less congestion in the NHL, and most importantly, the young man would be in a good position. But whatever: that's now a hypothetical scenario.
In a nutshell– George Parros doesn't regret his decision in the Radko Gudas case.
NHL DoPS head George Parros responding to Connor McDavid's call for an examination of the suspension process: “We sweat over these decisions and pour over these decisions every night, all season long. We have a process in place that's consistent, and we have a team that works for… — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) March 17, 2026 — The Sens' owner got his way and he's happy.
Chris Johnston: Re Senators restored 1st rounder: Michael Andlauer…was pretty outspoken about it; he toned down that rhetoric; [the NHL] appreciated the way the Sens behaved after that; ultimately…decided it's the right thing to do — Chris Johnston Show (3/16) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) March 17, 2026 – He needs to do better.